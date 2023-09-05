Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all set to release on September 7 and some reviews for the film have made their way on the internet. The reviews, rate the film with a 4 star going all gaga and while some are believing the review, others are calling out the fake agenda behind the review.

Netizens are convinced that the Atlee directorial has not hosted any premire shows for the film and it is genuinely not possible that anyone could review the film before the screening.

However, some fans believe that the said review could be from a censor board source who have already watched the film. A viral tweet calls Jawan, “a fascinating crime filled movie told from multiple perspectives with perfect pace & cinematography. An absolute entertainer package with action, comedy, thrill & what else.” The tweet also rates the film with a 4-star.

Netizens started a troll fest on this tweet and reacted in hilarious ways possible. While some genuinely questioned how and when did the Twitter user watch the film. Others just had fan trolling. A comment read, “Tune kaha dekho film abhi Tak to kisi critic ko ni dikhai tune kaha dekhi or ek or bat #Gadar2 bhi tune sbse phle dekhi thi 15 aug s jabki Zee studio ne film kisi ko dikhai ni thi tu kaha se dekhta h Zara batana?”

A troll wrote, “DUNKI ka bhi review dedo ab.” Another comment read, “How can you review the movie when it is still 4 days to the release of the movie.” Someone bluntly declared, “Aa gya fake review.” Another comment read, “movie kisi ne dekhi ni tu star dena shuru kr diya hai.”

A reply to the review’s tweet read, “1 star kyu kata vo bhi bta dete?” Another reply trolled the account and wrote “Ye isne kisi ka Bhai kisi Jaan ke time bhi aise hi taareef ki thi.” A comment said, “Ye sb se mast hai, Har baar fake reviews daal deta hai har chhez k 4 din phle reach k chakkar m..”

An irked comment read, “Tu kb sudhrega bhai? Hadd hoti hai phekne ki. Isi wjh se main tujhe block kr raha hoon!” A comment read, “Arey krk apnay real account say aao!”

Check out the viral review by a Twitter handle and the entire thread here.

#JawanReview :⭐⭐⭐⭐#Jawan is a fascinating crime filled movie told from multiple perspectives with perfect pace & cinematography. An absolute entertainer package with action, comedy, thrill & what else.. @iamsrk @VijaySethuOffl & @Atlee_dir keep us on the edge of our seat. pic.twitter.com/apMfQyQbHp — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) September 4, 2023

