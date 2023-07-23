All thanks to a growing trend of pan-India releases, we’ll get to see some exciting features in the coming months. One such highly-anticipated film is Kamal Haasan-led Indian 2. Yes, the biggie is in the news ever since it was announced, and excitement is very high among the audience. The latest we learn about the same is now its unbelievable deal of digital rights. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the Shankar directorial is a sequel to 1996’s Indian, which was a huge critical and commercial success back then. It also brings the director back on the big screen after a gap of 5 years, as the last film he did was 2.0 with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Set in a zone of vigilante genre, it is said to be one of the most expensive films in Kollywood.

Amid all the buzz, Indian 2 is a hot property in the entertainment industry, and the proof is already out as the biggie has locked a staggering deal for its digital rights. As per Track Tollywood’s report, the digital rights of the Kamal Haasan starrer are taken under the wings by Netflix for an unbelievable amount of 200 crores. Insane, isn’t it?

Interestingly, this amount is said to be much higher than the digital rights price of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Jawan and Dunki.

While Shankar is already a big attraction factor for buyers, Kamal Haasan is back in the form too after his comeback film, Vikram, did superb business at the worldwide box office by making over 400 crores gross.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal will also be seen in Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD. Speaking of Shankar, he has Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in his kitty.

