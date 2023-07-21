Allu Arjun is one of the massiest actors in the Indian film industry whose fan following transcends across regional borders, and it increase tenfolds with his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 and its sequel Pushpa: The Rule aka Pushpa 2 is slated to come out next year and hyping up the excitement of the fans, the actor leaked a major dialogue from his upcoming sequel’s trailer at an event. Keep scrolling to get the full dialogue.

The first film focuses on the story of Arjun’s character, who is just a labourer, and his journey in the world of sandalwood smuggling, rising up from his lower ranks. The film received a lot of love from the audiences at the box office, and all the songs were also superhit, especially Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s special dance number became a total rage.

Allu Arjun was paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna, and the film was directed by Sukumar, and they are all set to return once again, and the hype around has already been massive recently; at the event of the film Baby’s success meet in Hyderabad, the actor broke the internet by leaking Pushpa 2’s dialogue. As per Telugu Cinema, he said, “I didn’t come to talk about Pushpa 2, but I can’t stop myself from mouthing a line from the movie.”

Allu Arjun then went on to spill the dialogue of Pushpa 2 in Telugu, which roughly translated to, “Everything will be done by one rule That’s Pushpa rule ” The snippet from the event has been shared on columnist/author Manobala Vijaybalan’s Twitter handle, and thanks to the netizens, we got this translated version while they couldn’t stop gushing over the dialogue in the comments.

Check out the full dialogue and the reactions here:

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna‘s Pushpa 2 has already started making profits even before its release since reports suggest that the film’s audio rights have cracked an amazing deal and have been allegedly sold for 500 million. The film is expected to hit the theatres next year.

