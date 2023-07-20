Advertisement

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the iconic youth films of Hindi Cinema. But do you know the casting tale behind the film? It was rumoured that the film was offered to Anushka Sharma once Deepika Padukone was unsure of doing it and had certain date issues. However, later things changed when DP gave a nod to the film and made a historic success with Ranbir Kapoor as an on-screen couple. Later, Anushka and Ranbir settled to do Bombay Velvet & Ae Dil Hai Mushkil together.

However, things have never been great between the PK & The Piku actresses ever since may be! Anushka in an interview, gave a fiery warning hinting at DP playing games with her. She even went ahead to give some bold statements bashing the ‘floating rumours’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was reported that Anushka Sharma was keen to work with Ranbir Kapoor. She was excited for the YJHD offer but was unceremoniously dropped when Deepika Padukone gave her final nod for the film. Later, in an interview with the Mirror, Anushka fired truth bombs and said, “A friend of Deepika had called up to say that she is doing Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani and not Anushka. My ‘friends’ don’t call, do they? I am Kashyap’s and Hirani’s choice. She is Ayan’s and whosoever’s.”

The Chakda Xpress actress did not stop there. She even went to say that there have been games being played and revealed, “Stop playing games. Stop throwing garbage at me since I don’t throw garbage at you. We call ourselves cool but we are actually not.” The actress even made sure that her message is quite clear andre-iterated that she is secure with her work in the industry. She said, “I’m not saying I’m better or worse than X. I am in a damn good position myself. Nobody can take it away from me by deriding me.”

Anushka Sharma in the same interview, opened up on her comparisons with Deepika Padukone and assered, “There is no comparison between Deepika and me. Nothing links us. We do different kinds of films. In fact, she has done more films. I’ve been choosy. I have not picked up just about any role that came my way.”

Interestingly in an episode of Koffee with Karan in 2014, when Deepika Padukone said that she is friends with her contemporaries, including Anushka, she was trolled for her statement, and Karan Johar said, “You are friendly with Anushka? I really choked on. I think you are living in the bubble if you think you are Anushka Sharma’s friend, you are definitely living in a bubble.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently working on Jhulan Goswami biopic, while Deepika Padukone has her hands full with Fighter, Project K, The Intern remake, and Rohit Shetty‘s female cop film.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Ranbir Kapoor Ki Family Alia Bhatt Ko Pasand Nahi Karti”: All Isn’t Well Between The Brahmastra Couple? KRK Makes Shocking Claims!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News