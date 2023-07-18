Recently, Sriram Raghavan dropped the official poster of his upcoming film Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Along with the poster, the makers also announced the release date of December 15. Soon after Merry Christmas’ release date surfaced on the web, KJo took to Threads to call out an uninformed clash indirectly hinting at Katrina and Vijay starrer. Now Bollywood filmmaker Onir has reacted to the same.

Reportedly, KJo’s much-delayed project Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, is finally ready to hit the screens on Dec 15. The film has been in the making since 2021. However, the latest announcement of the clash didn’t seem to go down with the filmmaker.

Recently, Bollywood filmmaker Onir took to Twitter to indirectly reply to Karan Johar’s threads post. While he refrained from mentioning the name, he called out ‘big Bollywood releases’ who don’t think twice when they deprive a small-budget Indi film. Taking to Twitter, without naming anyone, filmmaker Onir wrote, “Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day, and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry but don’t think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive.”

For the unversed, Karan Johar wrote on Threads, “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile.”

Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don't think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive — iamOnir (@IamOnir) July 18, 2023

Reacting to Onir’s post a user wrote, “Isn’t it precious how the same people go ad nauseam “We are like one big family!”????” While another said, “Truer words were never spoken.”

A third Twitter user wrote, “This is as cutthroat as it gets. I remember when your own, BEP, was opening. The soundtrack was red hot, the buzz was real,but this nepo kid brought out his s*x comedy with a now faded off siren and derailed a really grounded, intelligent piece of cinema which should have worked.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Onir’s post? Do let us know.

