Superstar Aamir Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Often referred to in the media as “Mr Perfectionist”, he is one of the most respected stars in the film industry. But did you know comedian Russell Peters once slammed the actor, asking him to “shut up” and “mind his own business?”

On social media, the AIB roast quickly gained popularity in 2015. Famous attendees included Tanmay Bhatt, Gursimran Khamba, Karan Johar, and Arjun Kapoor. The roast special got mired in controversy after controversy. Many celebs criticised the roasts, and Aamir was one of them.

Aamir Khan had stated that he was “deeply affected” and “disappointed” by the roast in response to a few excerpts from it. The actor had made it clear that he had just seen a few snippets of the show and had learned more about it from Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, who had also given him a few lines from the show.

Russell Peters reacted to Aamir’s statement during a conversation with Hindustan Times. The comedian said, “Seriously, who is he, the so-called artist, to say that he found it violent and that AIB and the rest involved should have been responsible? He did not even see it! Someone, please ask him to shut up and take care of his own business.”

Aamir delivers lines written by someone else in front of the camera, and according to Russell Peters, he is “an actor, not even a real artist.” Russell expressed his doubt over the number of interviewees who understood the humour.

Russell wasn’t the only star to criticise Aamir. Pooja Bhatt, who collaborated with Aamir on the film Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, said she was “appalled” by his “sudden self-righteous mode”. Additionally, the actress made allusions to Aamir’s earlier films and mentioned the “double meaning” song Bhaag DK Bose from Delhi Belly.

