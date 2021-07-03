Aamir Khan’s Delhi Belly recently completed ten years. This film was much loved by the audience for its crazy comedy and superb acting. Be it the songs or the casting; everything was just perfect. But the most shocking part about this movie was that Imran Khan’s role was initially offered to Ranbir Kapoor. It was quite shocking for fans to hear this after director Abhinay Deo revealed it recently.

Abhinay went on record to state that Ranbir was Aamir’s first choice which is why reportedly, Imran was quite hurt that his Mamujaan considered his rival before him. But the question is that why did the Kapoor lad did not sign the film? Keep reading further to get the entire scoop.

According to reports in Spotboye, it is said that Ranbir Kapoor had apparently Chickened out to sign Delhi Belly. It was then that Aamir Khan had asked his nephew Imran Khan to sign the film. We are sure that you all must be wondering that why on earth did the Sanju actor chicken out?

Well, reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor had said, “I just thought about how embarrassing it would be for me to watch this film with my parents at the premiere, and I opted out.”

After Ranbir stepped out, Imran was apparently the next obvious choice for Aamir as he was quite popular at that time.

Well, Delhi Belly had become the talk of the town then because of the language used in this film. No one had ever heard Aamir Khan using such cuss words in his films before. We are just wondering what this film would look like if Ranbir Kapoor had agreed to do it? Would his image be different today? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, keep reading Koimoi!

