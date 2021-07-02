Instagram has released its rich list for 2021 and can you guess which two Indians made it to the list? Well, it’s none other than Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli and actress Priyanka Chopra. Yes, that’s correct. Read to know the scoop below.

The list consists of A-list celebrities across the globe with a massive fan following on the photo-sharing website.

Virat Kohli is one such Indian celebrity who has the highest number of followers on Instagram with over 132 million followers on Instagram. And Priyanka Chopra is the second-highest followed Indian celebrity on the photo-sharing website with over 65 million followers on the same.

Priyanka and Virat are the only Indian celebrities in the ‘Top 30’ list who are reportedly paid Rs 5 crores and Rs 3 crores respectively for a single post on Instagram.

The list is topped by none other than Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who enjoys a fan following of 308 million followers on Instagram. The footballer is reportedly paid a whopping amount of Rs 11 crores per post on the photo-sharing platform.

Cristiano is followed by actor Dwayne Johnson who has 250 million followers on Instagram. The actor is followed by singer Ariana Grande with 248 million followers; followed by beauty mogul Kylie Jenner with 245 million followers.

The next on the list is Selena Gomez with 241 million followers on Instagram.

Well, that’s an extraordinary number of followers these celebrities enjoy and it makes sense that they’re paid such a huge amount for a single post on Instagram keeping in mind their fan following. They rightly deserve it too!

What are your thoughts on the Instagram rich list of 2021? Tell us in the comments below.

