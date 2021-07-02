Television’s heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh broke a million hearts when he retired from his position as one of the most eligible bachelor’s and tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor. The couple got married in November 2020, and recently the two gave all their fans a pleasant surprise when rumours of their pregnancy broke. Although there was no official confirmation about the same, now we have someone who has kinda confirmed this news. That someone is non-other than the actor’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Kavveri Priiyam.

It was only recently that Shaheer posted a happy family picture with his wife and in-laws, and fans noticed Ruchikaa’s baby bump. In fact, a source close to the couple has reportedly even revealed that the star-wife is in her first trimester. Keep scrolling further to check out what does Kavveri have to say about this?

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Shaheer Sheikh’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Kavveri Priiyam revealed that the actor is all set to become a father. She said, “Shaheer is now all set to become a father, and we are quite happy about it. When we came to know, we congratulated him.”

Kavveri Priiyam revealed that Shaheer Sheikh had recently organized a reunion of all the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast, and they had a blast.

When Kavveri was asked if she observed any changes in Shaheer post marriage? Her reply was, “I feel he has become more responsible. During our recent reunion, he was discussing parenthood and all the responsibilities that come along. It was great to see such a good change in him. I can’t wait to meet the junior Shaheer soon.”

Well, neither can we wait to meet the Junior Shaheer Sheikh soon! This is such happy news for the couple, and we wish them all the best for stepping into this new phase of life.

