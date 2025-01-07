Shaheer Sheikh is often hailed as the heartthrob of the TV industry. The actor recently also forayed into Bollywood with the 2024 Netflix film Do Patti opposite Kriti Sanon and Kajol. Let us take a look at his rollercoaster ride of a journey in showbiz.

Struggling To Ends Meet Despite A Promising Start

Shaheer Sheikh made his TV debut in 2009 with the show Kya Mast Hain Life. He also went on to do shows like Best Of Luck Nikki and Jhansi Ki Rani. However, it was the TV show Navya…Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal wherein he was seen opposite Saumya Seth which catapulted him into a household name. Many female fans still hail him as their OG childhood crush because of his performance as Anant Bajpai on the show.

Despite the show turning out to be a huge success, Shaheer faced a prolonged dismal phase in his acting career after Navya…Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal wrapped up in 2012. In an old interview with Zoom, the actor revealed that he struggled to find work during this phase despite giving incessant auditions in a year. Soon, Shaheer Sheikh struggled to make ends meet and turned to photography to bring food to his table. However, when he could not get enough photography assignments, he started making portfolios for his friends.

Comeback With Mahabharat And Success Thereafter

It was in the year 2013 that Shaheer Sheikh bagged the mythological show Mahabharat wherein he played the Pandava prince Arjun. The show was a roaring success and since then, there was no looking back for the actor. His fame spread globally too as he went on to work in Indonesian projects like Turis Romantis, Cinta Di Langit Taj Mahal, Aladin & Alakadam and Maipa Deapati & Datsu Museng. Such was his popularity in Indonesia that he was called as Indonesia’s Shah Rukh Khan.

His other TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa also went on to be successful. His bankability soared high too with his estimated net worth according to India Forums being around 30 crores. The actor also purchased a lavish home worth 6 crores in Mumbai wherein he resides with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor and two children.

Bollywood Debut With Do Patti

The actor made his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Do Patti wherein his performance was praised by the fans and critics alike. Shaheer Sheikh played a grey role of a man who is abusive towards his wife. His performance stood out amidst the likes of Kajol and Kriti Sanon in the film.

