Sana Khan (now Saiyad Sana Khan) quit her acting career in 2020. Her big decision came shortly after her ugly publicized split with Melvin Louis. Today, she’s on a path of spiritualism while also leading multiple business ventures. She’s witnessed an impressive boost of 354% in her net worth. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Net Worth in 2020

Former actress Sana has appeared in several TV shows, web series, and Bollywood films. She participated in Bigg Boss 6 and finished as second runner-up. She also took part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 as a wild-card contestant. Her other Television outings included Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Entertainment Ki Raat, and Comedy Nights Bachao.

Sana Khan also featured in the Bollywood films Halla Bol, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Jai Ho. Her portrayal as Sonya in Special Ops remains of her best works in the acting world. Unfortunately, that was her last outing in showbiz. As of 2020, the actress reportedly owned fortunes worth 11 crores.

Sana Khan Net Worth 2024

Cut to 2024, Sana is one of the most successful female entrepreneurs. She founded Face Spa by Sana Khan and Haya By Sana Khan. If that’s not enough, she also co-owns the Hayat Welfare Foundation with her husband, Anas Sayyad.

Khan owns a fleet of luxury cars, but her favorite and most-used is the Range Rover, which is often featured on her social media.

As per multiple reports, Sana Khan has an estimated net worth of 50 crores as of 2024. She’s truly living life the royal way. The Special Ops actress often enjoys vacations with her husband, Anas Saiyad. She was recently in Venice, Italy.

If one compares, Sana has witnessed a boost of a whopping 354% in the last four years. She may have left showbiz, but she was smart enough to make the most of the limelight she garnered all these years.

A few hours back, Sana Khan announced her second pregnancy with husband, Anas Saiyad. The couple are already blessed with a boy. Sending our heartfelt congratulations to the duo.

