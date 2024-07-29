Salman Khan is not only one of the biggest movie stars in India but also a genuine human being. His castmates have often revealed that Khan is quite relaxed on his films’ sets, and recently, his Jai Ho and Race 3 co-actor Daisy Shah opened up about how Salman is on the sets. Scroll below to know.

Daisy made her Bollywood debut with Salman’s Jai Ho, and then the duo shared the screen in Race 3 as well. Salman’s easy-going persona is also witnessed on Bigg Boss, the reality TV show he has been hosting for years. But when he gets angry, everyone goes radio silent on the show. But he is a very relaxed person on the sets, which many actors, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, have revealed.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Daisy Shah shared details about Salman Khan’s film sets and that they were like resorts. The actress collaborated with Khan in Race 3 and said it was a paradise for food lovers because of Bhaijaan. Daisy revealed, “It’s his vanity van, he has a huge tent, there are three tables with 10–15 chairs around them, and there’s another table where the food is laid out. It’s like a buffet system.”

Salman Khan’s co-star further added, “I remember snacking on flatbreads, and vada pavs, and sometimes there would be live pani puri and dosa counters.” In a separate interview, Daisy Shaah called Salmaan ‘sweet’ and ‘helpful’.

Previously, in an interview with Mirchi Plus, Daisy Shah shared an incident when Salman Khan helped her when she was stuck in the United States. The Race 3 star said, “He called his friend to help me, and his friend called me. He got me out of the situation. If you call him with any problem, if it is in his power, he will make sure that you are out of it.”

On the work front, Salman Khan has the Ghajini director, AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, in the pipeline under Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house. It will feature Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj alongside Khan. The movie is expected to be released on Eid next year.

