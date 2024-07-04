Salman Khan will next be seen in “Sikandar,” directed by AR Murugadoss. Touted as one of the biggest action films set for release in 2025, details about the plot remain scarce. However, the film promises to be a thrilling experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

A recent update revealed that a talented South Indian star is joining Salman’s movie. Today, Nadiadwala Grandson, the production house behind “Sikandar,” made an exciting announcement: Sathyaraj, famously known for his role as Kattappa in “Baahubali,” will be part of this action-packed film. In addition to Sathyaraj, actor Prateik Babbar has also been cast in the film. The production team shared a picture featuring the director, actors, and Warda Khan Nadiadwala. Sathyaraj has recently been praised for his comedic performance in “Munjya.”

The post reads, “We’re elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar. Happy to collaborate with our very own @_prat once again!. And we can’t wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025.”

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently spotted on the sets of “Sikandar,” filming a stunt sequence. In the picture, a silhouette of a muscular Salman can be seen, adding to the anticipation. The action film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role and is scheduled to hit theatres during Eid 2025.

In addition to “Sikandar,” Salman Khan will feature in an action film directed by Atlee. Reports suggest that Khan will star alongside Kamal Haasan in this project. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, is gearing up for “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” a sequel to her 2021 blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise,” which also stars Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, this highly anticipated film is set to release in theaters on December 6, 2024.

