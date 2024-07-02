Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma’s Munjya has turned out to be the biggest surprise success of Bollywood in 2024 so far. Released amid negligible expectations, the film did exceptionally well during the opening week and later, it maintained a stronghold at the Indian box office. In the latest development, the film has emerged as the first Super-Duper Hit of the year. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror comedy released in theatres on 7th June, and is on its way to complete a month in theatres. During this run, the film surprised the trade and box office enthusiasts on several occasions. Before the release, it didn’t have much buzz around itself but when it arrived in theatres, it created its space due to highly positive word-of-mouth.

As per the latest collection update, Munjya attained a collection of 100.45 crores at the Indian box office in 25 days. With this, it became the 4th Hindi film to hit a domestic century after Fighter, Shaitaan, and Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). That’s not it, as this Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma starrer became the first Super-Duper Hit of Bollywood in 2024.

Against the reported budget of 30 crores, Munjya did a business of 100.45 crores at the Indian box office. So, after removing the cost from the lifetime collection, the film stands at box office returns of 70.45 crores. Calculated further, the horror comedy stands at 234.83% returns in the domestic market.

Considering the huge screen count and superb performance of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, Munjya has slowed down considerably at ticket windows and is earning well below the 1 crore mark on a daily basis. So, let’s see how far it goes!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

