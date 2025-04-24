Ajith Kumar led Good Bad Ugly has achieved many milestones in its box office run. It has now added another feather to the cap. The action comedy has surpassed the lifetime collections of Ram Charan’s Game Changer to become the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Pace slows down

Adhik Ravichandran’s directorial was a force to reckon with in its first week. It entered the 100 crore club and became Ajith Kumar’s #1 grosser of all time shortly after. Good Bad Ugly is now facing the mid-week blues. On day 14, it suffered a 20% drop as an estimated 1.44 crore net came in.

The overall box office collections, including the Tamil and Telugu run, conclude at an estimated 143.38 crore* net, which is around 169.18 crores in gross earnings. Good Bad Ugly is now close to the 150 crore mark, and hopefully, the third weekend boost will help achieve that feat.

Ranks #3 among Indian grossers of 2025

Ajith Kumar & Trisha Krishnan‘s film has surpassed every single Indian film except two to become the third-highest grosser of 2025.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 (net collections) below:

Chhaava: 615.26 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Good Bad Ugly: 143.38 crore* Game Changer: 136.92 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Sikandar: 129.84 crores L2: Empuraan: 106.43 crores Dragon: 102.55 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crores

At the current pace, the #2 position looks far from reach, and Good Bad Ugly will conclude its run at the third spot.

More about Good Bad Ugly

The Kollywood film also stars Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram in pivotal roles. It was released on April 10, 2025.

Good Bad Ugly is the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

