The sequel of Lucifer, L2: Empuraan, began its box office journey on a banging note. It surpassed every Malayalam film of 2025 to become the highest-grosser. Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran is still adding footfalls, but on the lower end as it is close to the end of its theatrical run. Scroll below for day 23 updates!

Shows growth on 4th Friday

It was indeed a ‘Good Friday’ for L2: Empuraan, as it witnessed 40% growth at the box office. As per Sacnilk, it made estimated earnings of 31 lakhs. The action thriller mainly saw footfalls in the Malayalam belt. Its run has concluded in Telugu and Kannada and is almost wrapping up in Hindi and Tamil.

Mohanlal’s film will enjoy growth during the fourth weekend but will conclude its lifetime journey in the coming week. The 23-day total at the Indian box office stands at 105.79 crores.

Will fail to recover the cost!

Most by now know L2: Empuraan is the most expensive Mollywood film ever made, at a whopping cost of 180 crores. The producers have recovered around 59% of the total budget. This means, as far as the Indian box office is concerned, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial is officially a losing affair.

Had the budget been lower, this would have been a huge success for Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the Malayalam cinema!

L2: Empuraan is arriving on OTT!

On April 24, L2: Empuraan will begin premiering on the OTT platform, JioHotstar. Post that, the digital journey will begin, pushing it closer to the end of its theatrical journey in the next 6 days.

More about L2: Empuraan

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action thriller is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sree Gokulam Movies. It also features Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kishore, Nyla Usha and Eriq Ebouaney. Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal also appear in cameo roles.

It was released in theatres worldwide on March 27, 2025.

