Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role, has failed to create any impact at the Indian box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film was expected to rake in at least a fair number due to the sequel factor attached, but unfortunately, it has failed to even touch the 2 crore mark. Considering the trend, the verdict is already out, and it’s not at all good news for the makers. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Directed by Ashok Teja, the Telugu supernatural thriller was released on April 17. As a sequel to Odela Railway Station (2022), it was expected to find some footfall on the opening day, but it clocked a poor start. Since reviews are also mixed, there was no encouraging movement at ticket windows, which made things difficult on the second day.

Odela 2 started day 2 with just 14% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, there was some jump, but it was not up to the mark, as it remained at just 18%. Evening shows saw a dip, staying at 15%. Night shows were disappointing, with 17%. Overall, it had an occupancy of just 16% despite the benefit of the Good Friday holiday.

With poor occupancy throughout the day, Odela 2 earned a dismal 59 lakh at the Indian box office on day 2. Compared to day 1’s 85 lakh, it’s a drop of 30.58%, which is extremely disappointing. Ideally, the film should have earned much more than 1 crore due to the holiday factor, but there was a drop in collections here. Such a trend clearly indicates that the film is already a disaster.

Overall, the supernatural thriller has earned 1.44 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. The 4-day extended opening weekend is expected to end at a disastrous total of below 3 crores.

Reportedly, the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is made on a budget of 24 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 1.44 crores, thus recovering only 6% of the budget.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

