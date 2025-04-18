After much anticipation, Karan Singh Tyagi’s Kesari Chapter 2 was put to the test today. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan starrer opened to good reviews at the ticket windows. The odds were in favor, leading to its debut among the top 5 openers of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for day 1 early trends at the box office!

Off to a decent start!

The Kesari sequel was expected to open in the vicinity of 15 crores, considering the sequel factor and holiday release. An action drama featuring Akshay Kumar could have possibly achieved that mark. But he arrived with a historical action drama; the film was more of a word-of-mouth dependent affair after decent advance booking sales.

As per early trends, Kesari Chapter 2 is closing its day 1 in the 8-9 crores range at the Indian box office. It enjoyed an added benefit from the Good Friday holiday, which gave a boost through over-the-counter ticket sales. There was also considerable competition from Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which is showing a good hold at ticket windows.

However, word-of-mouth has been favorable, which means the footfall will be boosted over the weekend. That will set the base for a respectable opening weekend total!

Kesari Chapter 2 surpasses Shahid Kapoor’s Deva

With a start of 8-9 crores, Kesari Chapter 2 has easily crossed Shahid Kapoor’s Deva (5.78 crores) to become the fifth-biggest opener of Bollywood in 2025. It just missed the chance to beat Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which scored Bollywood’s fourth-biggest opening in 2025 with 9.62 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Sky Force – 15.30 crores Jaat – 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 8-9 crores Deva – 5.78 crores Sanam Teri Kasam re-release – 4.50 crores The Diplomat – 4.03 crores Badass Ravi Kumar – 3.52 crores Emergency – 3.11 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

