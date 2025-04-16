R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth’s impressive game on Netflix is slowly picking pace in viewership charts! In two weeks, Test garnered a viewership of 5.2 million views, making it one of the most viewed Indian films on Netflix, as per the initial data. It would be interesting to see if it witnesses a jump next week as well!

Trending In Four Countries At #1

R Madhavan‘s villain avatar has grabbed attention as the top film, trending at the number 1 spot in the list of top 10 films of the week in four countries! While this list does not include India, the film is definitely the top film in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Qatar, and UAE. Apart from this, the film has found one of the top 10 spots in Bahrain, India, Kuwait, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Singapore, Mauritius, and Nigeria.

Test OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from April 7 to April 13, Test, in its second week, garnered a viewership of 2.5 million on Netflix against 6 million viewing hours and secured the 3rd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by ‘The Dad Quest’ at number 1 this week.

Check out two-week viewership of the thriller, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 2.7 million | 6.5 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 2: 2.5 million | 6 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Total: 5.2 million views

Axes Daaku Maharaaj, Pushes Azaad

Earlier, it was Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s Azaad, which was the 10th most-viewed Indian film on Netflix with 2.9 million views. Now, Test has pushed it out of the top 10 list and even pushed Daaku Maharaaj, Vidaamuyarchi, and Emergency a spot lower, claiming the sixth spot in the top 10 list.

Check out the top 10 most viewed Indian films on Netflix that arrived in the year 2025 as a streaming original or after a theatrical release!

Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 Million Pushpa 2: 9.4 Million Deva: 8.7 Million Nadaaniyan: 8.2 Million Officer On Duty: 5.7 Million Dragon: 5.4 Million Test: 5.2 Million Daaku Mahaaraaj: 5 Million Vidaamuyarchi: 4.3 Million Emergency: 3.3 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhaava OTT Verdict: Vicky Kaushal Starts A Disaster Innings With 3rd Lowest Debut On Netflix For A Hindi Film In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News