Starring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani, the Malayalam thriller Officer On Duty has managed to create a rage on Netflix as well after having a phenomenal run in the theaters. The thriller is the second most profitable film in Malayalam in 2025, and now it is the second most-viewed South Indian film on Netflix.

Kunchacko Boban’s film has surpassed the total views of every single South Indian film on Netflix, except for Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2. It would be interesting to see if it surpasses Pushpa 2, though the chances are rare!

Officer On Duty OTT Verdict Week 3

As per the data by Netflix from March 31 to April 6, Officer On Duty, despite a drop in its third week, garnered a viewership of 1 million on Netflix against 2.3 million viewing hours and secured the 10th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix this week.

Check out three-week viewership of the thriller, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 2.6 million | 5.9 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Week 2: 2.1 million | 4.8 million viewing hours | Rank 6

Week 3: 1 million | 2.3 million viewing hours | Rank 10

Total: 5.7 million views

Check out the total views of all the South Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2025.

Pushpa 2: 9.4 Million

Officer On Duty: 5.7 Million

Dragon: 5.4 Million

Daaku Mahaaraaj: 5 Million

Vidaamuyarchi: 4.3 Million

Test: 2.7 Million

Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 Million

Thandel: 2 Million

Rifle Club: 1.9 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

