Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency has made an impressive debut on Netflix amidst mixed responses. Despite a lot of Indian films streaming on Netflix, Kangana’s political drama managed to claim a spot in the top 10 non-English films trending globally on Netflix this week.
Kangana Rules Across Nations!
Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut‘s film has been trending in the top 3 in not one or two but ten countries, including Bahrain, Maldives, Mauritius, Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, UAE & and Sri Lanka. In India and Bangladesh, it claimed the top spot yesterday and has maintained a spot in the top 3.
Emergency OTT Verdict
As per the data by Netflix from March 10 to March 16, Emergency in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 1.4 million on Netflix against 3.4 million viewing hours and secured 7th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.
It is to be noted that Emergency arrived on Netflix on March 14, so the viewership data for its debut week includes the views garnered in 2 days. The film might witness a good viewership jump once the numbers of week 2 arrive!
Will It Make It Beat The Best?
It will be interesting to see if Kangana Ranaut makes it to the top 10 female-led films that arrived on Netflix in 2024 – 25. Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Crew claims the top spot as the most-viewed female-led film on Netflix, with 24.5 million views in total as per Netflix’s cumulative data of 2024’s first half and second half.
Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.
