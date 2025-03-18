Gajraj Rao & Renuka Shahane’s Dupahiya is garnering a lot of love from the audiences. The web series arrived on Prime Video and seems like an extension of the world of Panchayat. Audiences have been loving the story of the village of Dhadakpur – India’s only crime-free village!

In two weeks, the total viewership of the web series stands at 6.2 million. Looking at the excellent word of mouth, it seems that the web series will continue to churn out viewership numbers on the platform and might turn out to be one of the strongest web series coming out of the platform!

Dupahiya OTT Verdict Week 2

While the web series started on a decent note, it took a jump of 144% in week 2, garnering 4.4 million views and taking the second spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of Mar 10-16, 2025, estimated based on audience research by Ormax.

Check out the week-wise viewership data for the social-comedy web series.

Week 1: 1.8 million

Week 2: 4.4 million

Total: 6.2 million

Dupahiya Trends Better Than Pataal Lok 2

Interestingly, Dupahiya is trending better than the much-acclaimed Pataal Lok season 2, which opened with 4.2 million views in week 1 and took a jump of about 71% in week 2, bringing 7.2 million views in week 2. Dupahiya has managed a better and higher jump from week 1 to week 2, compared to Pataal Lok!

About Dupahiya

Starring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Srivastava, and others the web series is rated 7.4 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the web series says, “A village prepares for its 25th anniversary of being crime-free when a prized motorbike vanishes. With a jubilee trophy, wedding, and town pride at risk, a frantic search to recover the bike before it’s too late ensues.”

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

