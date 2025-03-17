Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai: Part 2 is all set to stream online in Hindi after its massive success on the big screen. Directed by the acclaimed Vetrimaaran, this riveting political crime thriller stars Sethupathi as the enigmatic revolutionary Perumal alongside Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Rajiv Menon.

The film continues the story of the first installment. It highlights the intense journey of Perumal, a man whose life story weaves together anger, empathy, and a battle against an oppressive system. Following his capture, Perumal recounts his transformation from a righteous school teacher to a revolutionary leader, leaving Constable Kumaresan (played by Soori) caught between his duty and his growing understanding of Perumal’s cause.

As Perumal’s story unfolds, his words stir Constable Kumaresan, who finds himself torn between his duty and a growing understanding of Perumal’s cause. The film heats up as tensions rise, secrets are revealed, and Kumaresan begins questioning his loyalty to the system. Will he continue to follow the law, or will he defy it in favor of a different path?

Speaking about the film, director V. Chitravel Vetrimaaran said, “With Viduthalai: Part 2, we continue to delve deeper into the lives and struggles of our characters, bringing their journeys to a powerful and emotional culmination. The film is a reflection of the raw realities faced by those caught in the crossfire of power and survival.”

“I’m excited to see the story unfold for a wider audience through ZEE5, and I hope viewers, whether they are returning fans or new to the world of Viduthalai, will experience the intensity and depth of this narrative in Hindi. Our aim has always been to create a compelling, thought-provoking experience, and I’m thrilled to share this continuation with the world,” he added.

Vijay Sethupathi expressed, “I’m truly excited for audiences to experience Viduthalai: Part 1 and 2 in Hindi we well. The audience can witness the evolution of my character, Perumal. In this film, we see him not just as a revolutionary, but as a man shaped by his circumstances — a schoolteacher who is gradually transformed into a powerful leader who dares to challenge the system.”

“Perumal’s journey is complex, and he evokes a range of emotions: some will hate him, others will admire him. Ultimately, it’s a story of one man’s courage to stand up for what he believes in, no matter the consequences. I truly hope that fans show the same love and support for Viduthalai: Part 2 in its digital release as they did during its theatrical run,” the actor stated.

Soori added, “Working on Viduthalai: Part 1 & 2 has been an intense and deeply personal journey for me. My character, Kumaresan, goes through an even more challenging path in this film—one that tests his beliefs, resilience, and morality. From being an earnest young officer caught in the system’s grip to confronting the harsh realities of his duty, Kumaresan’s evolution is raw and emotional.”

“Director Vetrimaaran has crafted a story that is both powerful and thought-provoking, and I feel truly honored to be part of it. I hope audiences connect with Kumaresan’s struggles and choices just as they did in Part 1. I am excited for everyone to experience this next chapter in Hindi as well,” he concluded.

