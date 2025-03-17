Australian cricketer and SRH former player David Warner is making his film debut through Nithiin’s Robinhood. Right after this news came out buzz is that Captain Cool MS Dhoni will be a part of RC16.

RC16 starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and the film is said to be a fictional story revolving around sports, with a focus on themes of resilience and determination.

According to the latest buzz, former Indian captain MS Dhoni will be seen in a cameo role in this sports drama.

Is Dhoni in a cameo role?

If sources are to be believed, Dhoni would be seen playing the role of Ram Charan’s coach in RC16.

There has been no official confirmation from the film team yet, but if this will make it to the film M.S Dhoni will mark his debut as an actor in the Telugu film.

M.S. Dhoni has been featured in many ads including Boost, Gulf Oil, and Lays and we’ve seen a glimpse of his acting skills in these ads.

The truth behind the rumors

The RC16 team revealed that M.S. Dhoni isn’t playing the role of a coach but there is indeed a role for a coach in the film.

Ram Charan and Dhoni share a great bond as they have shot for an ad previously and also have a good relationship.

Ram Charans transformation for RC16.

Ram Charan who is known for his dedication and passion is all geared up for RC16 and has gone through a massive body transformation food this film.

He has also grown his beard and hair long for his character. He will be seen in a rugged look.

AR Rahman is composing the music for RC16. There have been rumors for a long time that the title of this movie is Peddi. This movie is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas.

RC16 will be released by the end of the year, or early next year.

