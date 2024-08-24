RC16 is yet to kick off but there is enough buzz around the project already. Interestingly, the film is coming from the director of Uppena and it marks the second outing of Jahnvi Kapoor in Telugu.

Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar has been cast in a key role and he confirmed the same already. Meanwhile, Ram Charan hinted that the film will have a comedy flavor and the news is currently trending viral on social media. During the Hero Metro event, Ram Charan shared that he will be attempting comedy with his next film.

The actor revealed, “between Thriller and Comedy films, I have not attempted anything in comedy in my career so far. But, it is one hundred percent sure that you can expect comedy from me in my next film.” This confirmed that the Buchi Babu Sana directorial will have comic elements.

This is a stunning revelation, and the show’s host was also pleasantly surprised with this startling revelation. Charan was also seen excited and happy to give a hint on how his next film would look like.

On the other hand, there are speculations that the project would be a period drama in the sports backdrop. But, the team has not confirmed anything officially yet. Currently, the pre-production works of the film are in progress.

Apart from the above, the following are other revelations from Ram Charan regarding his choices.

Q: Action or Romance?

Ram Charan: Action

Q: Books or Playstation?

Ram Charan: Books. I want to recommend the book Who Moved My Cheese.

Q: OG Ram Charan Outfit. Denim or Traditional Dhoti Kinds?

Ram Charan: I like Denim wear

Favorite Actor and Actress?

Ram Charan: Suriya & Samantha

