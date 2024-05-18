Ram Charan is one of the most successful Tollywood stars of today. The actor has been a part of several big hits like “Magadheera,” “Rangasthalam,” and “RRR.” Ram has a great fan following even among non-Telugu-speaking audiences. Hence, in 2013, he decided to expand his horizons and do a Bollywood movie, “Zanjeer.”

“Zanjeer” was a remake of the 1973 film of the same name, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Pran. The 2013 Hindi film also starred Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the action thriller was also shot simultaneously in Telugu and titled “Thoofan.” When it was announced that Ram Charan would be playing ACP Vijay Khanna, there was excitement and high expectations. Sadly, the film struggled to make good numbers and didn’t receive good reviews either.

In an interview in the past, Ram Charan revealed how he was severely affected by Zanjeer’s failure.

Ram Charan on “Zanjeer” Failure

In 2018, Ram Charan revealed he was hurt that his film with Priyanka Chopra didn’t meet people’s expectations. “It was an honest attempt that (unfortunately) did not work. It did hurt (me) since it was my first Hindi film and there were expectations. But that does not mean I’ve shut doors to Bollywood. In the future, if something nice comes my way, I will definitely do it.”

As reported by India Today, in the same interview, Ram Charan praised his “Zanjeer” co-star Priyanka Chopra. The “RRR” actor stated, “Priyanka is a beautiful actor. She is a thorough professional, dedicated to her craft. It was great working with her, and I’d love to have that experience again.”

In 2023, “Zanjeer” director Apoorva Lakhia said that Ram Charan doesn’t answer his calls anymore. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Apoorva revealed, “No, he’s a really good friend of mine. In fact, I’ve visited him quite often after that as well, but he doesn’t answer my calls now.” The director revealed that Ram’s wife replies to him, but the Telugu actor doesn’t respond. Apoorva assumed that Ram must have changed his number.

After “Zanjeer,” Ram Charan has not acted in any Bollywood movie. In 2023, he made a special appearance for a dance number in Salman Khan‘s movie “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

