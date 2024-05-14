Salman Khan Shooting Case: Amidst New Suspect Getting Arrested In Galaxy Firing Incident; Bishnoi Community Head Demands Apology From Dabangg Khan

Salman Khan, the superstar, had been in the news for unsettling reasons. Many people are worried about his safety after the startling gunfire that was heard at his Galaxy apartment building. Dabbang Khan has received numerous visits from friends, politicians, and even celebrities to see how he is doing with additional information regarding the firing incident and the arrest of a second suspect. The Bishnoi community’s leader demands Salman apologize, and he will even forgive him.

Following his house shooting incident, Salman Khan has raised concerns about his safety and well-being across the country. Just a few days ago, Somy Ali, the actor’s ex-girlfriend, publicly apologized to the Bishnoi community for the blackbuck poaching case that started the whole scandal in 1998 and asked for their forgiveness. Now, the Bishnoi community has responded to her remarks.

In response to Somy, Devendra Budiya, the president of the All India Bishnoi Society, released an official statement stating that they are willing to pardon Salman Khan if he apologizes. According to IANS, he said, “If Salman himself apologizes, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology. Somy Ali did not make the mistake, but Salman committed it.”

“Therefore, he should propose to the Bishnoi society that he wants to apologize,” the statement continued. He should come to the temple and seek forgiveness. He should further take an oath that he will never make such a mistake in the future and will always work to protect wildlife and conserve the environment. If he does this, the society’s decision to forgive him will be considered.”

Meanwhile, there has been a significant development in the shooting incident. The police have detained another suspect. As per the official statement, Harpal Singh’s identity surfaced during the process of questioning Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, an additional member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who was taken into custody earlier this month in connection with the firing case.

According to the police, Harpal Singh gave Rafique Chowdhary was given ₹2–3 lakh in addition to being asked to investigate Salman Khan’s home. He is said to have visited Salman Khan’s house more than five times on reconnaissance.

Salman’s family and close friends are receiving additional protection from the Maharashtra government. The police have detained the two men who were observed carrying out the crime on a bike on Sunday night. It is currently unknown if Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Pal, 21, who have been identified, are related to Lawrence Bishnoi. His brother, Anmol Bishnoi, acknowledged guilt in a widely circulated social media post.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Ramayana’s [85.5% Higher Budget] VS Adipurush: Ranbir Kapoor’s Paycheck 1.5 Times Higher Than Prabhas For The Costliest Indian Film? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News