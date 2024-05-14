Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn & Tabu’s Romantic Thriller Will Premier It’s Exclusive First Look At Bharat Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals around the world, celebrating and honoring global cinema. And while we have seen many of our Bollywood stars walk the carpet. But this year, with the addition of the Bharat Pavilion, the stakes are up, and many anticipated movies are going to premiere at the festival or at least share their first looks on the world stage. Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is one of those movies. The makers will reveal an exclusive first look at the movie at the festival. Here’s what we know!

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will also mark the first collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey. The upcoming film also stars Jimmy Shergill and Saiee Majrekar in key roles. Director Neeraj Pandey is all set for his next big release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. It’s a musical love story, and its teaser and trailer will be out soon.

An exclusive first look for “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,” the highly anticipated romantic musical thriller starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, will be unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 17, marking a significant milestone for the Hindi film industry. The showcase will be available only at Cannes.

Neeraj Pandey’s directorial is expected to excite viewers. The film delves into the intricacies of mature love, tracing its journey over 23 years, from 2000 to 2023. It explores themes of unwavering devotion and enduring companionship.

Oscar-winning M. M. Keeravani has composed the music for the film. Producer Shreyansh Hirawat of NH Studioz will be present for the exclusive sneak peek.

“While I will be at the Cannes film market with our next few interesting films, I am thrilled to share a glimpse of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha exclusively at Bharat Pavilion for Cannes delegates. It would be nice to see the reaction from the film aficionados and industry professionals,” Informed Hirawat.

Produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), and Sangeeta Ahir. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 5. Tabu and Ajay Devgn who are also dear friends, are set to collaborate for their big romantic musical drama.

