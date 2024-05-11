The year 2024 is quite busy for Ajay Devgn as he has back-to-back releases. We are just five months into this year, and the actor has already had two theatrical releases – Shaitaan and Maidaan. The former was a big hit at the box office, while the sports drama struggled to mint good numbers despite positive reviews. Ajay also has Raid 2 releasing this year.

Raid 2 is a sequel to Ajay’s 2018 hit film, Raid. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Ajay Devgn plays an IRS officer in it. The first movie received rave reviews for its story and performances. The sequel was supposed to be released on November 15. Well, that might not happen anymore.

Raid 2 Release Date Changed?

The year is packed with many releases, with some big releases from the Bollywood and South film industries. The festival dates are booked already. Recently, the Singham Again release date was postponed from August 15, 2024, to Diwali 2024. Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn & team wanted to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Raid 2, which was supposed to hit the theatres on November 15, has been postponed so that Singham Again will enjoy enough screens. As reported by Pinkvilla, Kumar Mangat Pathak, the producer of Ajay Devgn’s crime drama, might prepone the release date of Gupta’s film. The team has only ten days of shooting left, which they plan to finish by July. The team will then begin the post-production work, which is expected to be done by the end of July. So, the makers are confident that Ajay’s film will be ready for an early release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Mangat Pathak (@kumarmangatpathak)

There is no official confirmation from Ajay Devgn and the movie’s team about changes in the movie’s release date. Meanwhile, along with Raid 2 and Singham Again, Ajay also has ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ releasing on July 5, 2024. The film also stars Tabu.

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Reflects On The Dark Side Of Showbiz Recalls Being Compared To Adult Star & Facing Harsh Racist Remarks From Film Critics: “That Hurt Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News