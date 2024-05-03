Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is touted to be the next record-smasher in Indian cinema. The film is enjoying tremendous buzz on the ground level, and it is expected to shatter almost all pre-existing records at the box office. While the magnum opus still has a lot of time left to begin its theatrical journey, it has already started its record-breaking journey with its first song. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sukumar, the Pushpa sequel is arriving in theatres on 15th August 2024 and to meet the deadline, the entire team is functioning at a brisk pace. Amid this, the promotions have already begun, and recently, after the release of the highly-anticipated teaser, the first song titled ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ was unveiled. The track was released in the form of a lyrical video, and as expected, the response has been phenomenal.

As per the official update by the makers of Pushpa 2, Pushpa Pushpa has emerged as India’s most-viewed lyrical song in 24 hours on YouTube. Released across 6 languages, the song has amassed a staggering 40 million views so far, and it has received over 1.27 million likes. Currently, it is trending across 15 countries.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 was initially supposed to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, but now, it is being said that the latter has been postponed from Independence Day to Diwali, thus giving a solo release to the Allu Arjun starrer. In this case, the magnum opus has the chance to create history by registering the biggest opening day at the Indian box office.

Currently, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is holding the top spot by smashing 134 crores on day 1 at the Indian box office. With 121 crores, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is at the second spot, while KGF Chapter 2 is in the third position with 116 crores. Even if RRR remains unbeaten, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 will definitely enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office on its opening day itself.

