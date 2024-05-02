It has been a bliss for the South Indian Film Industry and the Malayalam Cinema in particular since they have been churning out box office miracles this year. You name a film, and it has beasting numbers at the ticket window. After a successful theatrical run, these films will be part of May 2024 OTT releases.

Last month, Vijay Deverakonda’s The Family Star was released on OTT in haste after the film performed poorly at the box office. But this month seems sorted for the South Indian releases.

The May 2024 OTT releases calendar includes the biggest hit from the South Indian industry this year. Four hit releases are ready to drop on OTT this month, and we have got you covered on what these films are about.

Here is the list of May 2024 OTT releases from the South and a streaming guide on when and where to watch them.

1. Manjummel Boys

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Genre: Survival Thriller

Starcast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese

Director: Chidambaram

Where To Watch: Disney Hotstar

When To Watch: May 5 Onwards

What Is It About?

A group of friends get into a daring rescue mission to save their friend from Guna Caves, a perilously deep pit from where nobody has ever been brought back.

IMDb Rating: 8.7

Genre: Survival Drama

Starcast: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Director: Blessy

Where To Watch: Disney Hotstar

When To Watch: May 10 Onwards

What Is It About?

The real-life incident of an Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad, who goes to Saudi Arabia to earn money. However, in a twist of fate, he finds himself living a slave-like existence, herding goats in the middle of the desert.

3. Aavesham

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Genre: Action Comedy

Starcast: Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar

Director: Jithu Madhavan

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

When To Watch: May 17 Onwards

What Is It About?

Three teenagers reach Bangalore for their engineering degree and get involved in a fight with seniors. They find a local gangster named Ranga to help them take revenge.

IMDb Rating: 8.7

Genre: Action

Starcast: Priya Bhavani Shankar, Yogi Babu, Vishal

Director: Hari

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

When To Watch: TBA

What Is It About?

Rathnam works as a henchman under MLA Panner Selvam. A girl travels to Vellore for an interview, and a few rowdies try to kill her, but Rathnam saves her and becomes her guardian angel. How long can he protect her?

