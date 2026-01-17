Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 was a force to be reckoned with during the first phase of its theatrical run. Mythri Movie Makers’ Telugu action drama was released in Japan on January 26, 2026. Unfortunately, the beginning wasn’t as expected as it failed to enter the top 10 footfalls registered by Indian films in the overseas circuit. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Pushpa 2 footfalls in Japan on day 1

According to the official data by Mimorin, Pushpa 2: The Rule registered only 886 admissions on its opening day. There were screens in around 53 theatres across 68 locations in Japan. The pre-release buzz was promising. In fact, we even saw Allu Arjun mobbed by fans in the overseas market, ahead of the big release. Unfortunately, the response was underwhelming.

All eyes are now on whether Sukumar’s directorial grows with its exciting content or crashes in its first weekend at the Japanese box office. Fingers crossed!

Pushpa 2 fails to enter the top 10 admissions in Japan on day 1

We’ve previously seen Indian films shining bright at the Japanese box office. With RRR being the biggest example, many other films like Saaho, Pathaan, and Kalki 2898 AD also gained massive love. So far, that’s not the case, as it registered 14th best admissions for an Indian film in Japan on day 1.

Apart from the top 10, Pushpa 2 even lagged behind Brahmastra (1.01K), KGF & KGF Chapter 2 (1.09K), and Dangal (1.30K).

Check out the highest opening day footfalls registered by Indian films at the Japanese box office:

RRR: 8.23K Saaho: 6.51K Kalki 2898 AD: 3.7K Pathaan: 2.22K Salaar: 2.20K Jawan: 1.96K Rangasthalam: 1.61K Devara: 1.55K Baahubali 2: 1.38K Tiger 3: 1.30K

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

The 2024 Telugu action drama was a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The ensemble cast featured Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh, among others. It was directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

