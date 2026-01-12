What a terrific run Dhurandhar is enjoying at the worldwide box office. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer is unstoppable, achieving new milestones with every passing day. It is now chasing the 1300 crore club, and will become the 2nd ever Bollywood film to reach the mark. Scroll below for a detailed day 38 global update!

Gets closer to the 300 crore club internationally

No Indian film in 2025 has been able to unlock the 300 crore milestone at the overseas box office. In fact, it is usual for Bollywood movies to clock a triple century during the first phase of their international run. But Dhurandhar may just achieve the milestone in a few days.

In 38 days, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has accumulated 284.10 crore gross overseas, as per the revised official figures. It needs less than 16 crores to achieve the target. There’s no new competition apart from The Raja Saab, which is a sunken ship. Border 2 is arriving worldwide on January 23, 2026. This means Dhurandhar still has over 10 days to unlock the feat, but it must maintain a strong pace.

The 1300 crore milestone – soon to be unlocked!

At the domestic box office, Dhurandhar has amassed 857.40 crores net, which is approximately 1011.73 crores in gross total. Combined with the overseas journey, its worldwide total has reached 1296 crores.

Ranveer Singh starrer will soon become the second Bollywood film in history to enter the 1300 crore club. The first was Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which concluded its worldwide lifetime at 2059.04 crore gross.

Dhurandhar is also the 4th highest-grossing Indian film globally. And it will conclude its lifetime at the same spot as Pushpa 2 holds the 3rd place with its staggering worldwide collection of 1785.84 crores.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (38 Days)

India net – 857.40 crores

India gross – 1011.73 crores

Overseas gross – 284.10 crores

Worldwide gross – 1296 crores

