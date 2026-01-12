Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is a force to reckon with at the Indian box office. It is easily dominating a pan-India biggie like The Raja Saab, which is running in multiple languages. The spy action thriller has now recorded the highest 6th weekend collection in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for the day 38 report!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 38

According to the official figures, Dhurandhar added 6.85 crores to the kitty on day 38. There’s competition from The Raja Saab, Ikkis, and other releases, but it continues to be the #1 choice of the audience. Mind you, Akshaye Khanna starrer has completed over a month in theatres. Compared to 6.10 crores garnered on the sixth Saturday, it witnessed a further improvement in collection.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 857.40 crore net after 38 days. Today, Dhurandhar will beat KGF Chapter 2 (859.7 crores) and emerge as the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film of all time. That too, only via its Hindi run, which is unimaginable! It will also enjoy an uninterrupted run until the arrival of Border 2 on January 23, 2025. So many more milestones are on the way!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Weekend 6 – 16.55 crores

Total – 857.40 crores

Rewrites history in the sixth weekend!

Ranveer Singh starrer has clocked the highest sixth weekend of all time in Hindi cinema. It surpassed Stree 2 (14.32 crores) to topple the list, which includes other biggies like Chhaava and Jawan.

Check out the highest sixth weekend collection in Hindi cinema (net earnings):

Dhurandhar: 16.55 crores Stree 2: 14.32 crores Chhaava: 10.05 crores Jawan: 8.47 crores Pathaan: 5.82 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 38 Summary

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 857.40 crores

ROI – 281%

India gross – 1011.73 crores

Verdict – Super-Duper Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh’s Post-COVID Box Office: Dhurandhar Star Topples Ranbir Kapoor With Higher Cumulative Total With Only One Blockbuster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News