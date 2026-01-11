Tables have turned for ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh, and how! One blockbuster success and he’s redeemed himself at the box office. The streak of success continues as he has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor to record the highest post-COVID total. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Ranbir Kapoor’s post-COVID total!

So far, Ranbir Kapoor is on the right track with only one flop at the post-COVID box office. He’s delivered four films – Shamshera, Brahmastra, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Animal. We’re all excited for Ramayana and Love & War, as he could achieve all new heights in 2026.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s film at the post-pandemic box office:

Shamshera: 43 crores

Brahmastra: 268 crores

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 146 crores

Animal: 554 crores

Total: 1011 crores

Ranveer Singh’s performance in the post-COVID era

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was going through a tough phase with only one success in the post-COVID era, until the arrival of Dhurandhar. He’s delivered a total of 5 films. Dhurandhar has crossed the combined total collection of his other four films by leaps and bounds.

Here’s Ranveer Singh’s box office collection in the post-pandemic era:

83 – 102 crores Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 17.5 crores Cirkus – 20.85 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 153.3 crores Dhurandhar – 840.85 crores Total – 1134.5 crores

Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor!

With one blockbuster success, Ranveer Singh has toppled Ranbir Kapoor at the post-COVID box office. Mind you, Dhurandhar is yet to conclude its theatrical journey.

2026 is set to get more exciting as Ranveer is also coming up with Dhurandhar 2. Despite a clash with Yash’s Toxic, the spy action thriller is expected to achieve new heights at the box office. Considering the positive word-of-mouth and the strong content, the sequel will enjoy a thunderous opening. And if Aditya Dhar lives up to the content, only the sky will be the limit!

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be delivering one of the most expensive Bollywood films in history with Ramayana. The mythological period drama also carries huge faith as it is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the man behind Dangal. There’s also Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, where he will be reuniting with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal on the big screens.

It’s going to be a clash of the titans, and we’re super excited!

