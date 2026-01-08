Toxic VS Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1: Rocking Star Yash & Ranveer Singh Eye 3 Major Opening Records

The box office is about to turn into a literal battlefield this year with what is being hailed as the mother of all clashes. On March 19, 2026, it will be Rocking Star Yash who will lock horns with Ranveer Singh. On Gudi Padwa/Ugadi, Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 will be eyeing not one or two but three major opening day records! The two films will enjoy the biggest Eid release with March 21 being a National Holiday as well!

With this lucrative Eid window, the stakes couldn’t be any higher. Both superstars carry massive fan followings, and the Day 1 numbers are expected to be historic. For years, Salman Khan has been the man who occupies and rules Eid, but this year will rewrite history!

Dhurandhar and Toxic will eye three opening day records as they eye a major Holiday window with their films arriving on March 19, 2026. While Yash will arrive to test his KGF charm, Ranveer has reclaimed his stardom with Dhurandhar, and the anticipation for the sequel is at an all-time high!

Check out the three opening records that Yash and Ranveer Singh are eyeing with their Eid releases this year!

Biggest Eid Opening

For years, Salman Khan has been the undisputed king of Eid. Currently, the record for the biggest Eid opening is held by Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which registered an opening of 42.3 crore in 2019!

Biggest Eid Day Collection

This year’s Eid Holiday is on March 21, which will be an added perk for Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. Both films on the third day of their release will eye the biggest Eid day collection, currently claimed by Bharat’s 42.3 crore!

Biggest Opening Day

Both films will aim to enter the top 10 Indian openers in history! The tenth spot is currently owned by Devara’s 83 crore. For Yash, beating his own record of KGF 2 (116 crore) would be the ultimate goal, while for Ranveer Singh, breaking into this list dominated by South stars would be a massive statement for Bollywood.

Take a look at the all-time highest openers in Indian cinema (India Net Collection).

Pushpa 2: 179.25 crore RRR: 134 crore Baahubali 2: 121 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 116 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore Salaar: 92 crore Adipurush : 89 crore Saaho: 88 crore They Call Him OG: 84.7 crore Devara: 83 crore

