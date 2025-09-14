Salman Khan was once an emperor of the Indian box office, with a glorious streak of big hits. However, things haven’t been going well for a long time. We all know what the superstar is capable of, but unfortunately, his spark has been missing at ticket windows. Due to the average to below-par content of his films, his track record has been disrupted—so much so that his last clean hit film came seven years ago. Keep reading for a detailed report!

While the superstar failed to deliver a single successful film in the post-COVID era, even years before the pandemic, it was a mixed bag for him. His underwhelming run started with Race 3, which was released in 2018. After Race 3, he delivered a success with Bharat, but it wasn’t a clean hit. It secured a plus verdict due to the high costs involved.

Salman Khan’s last hit came in 2017

Salman Khan’s last hit film was Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released in 2017. Being a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, it had huge hype and was also backed by a chartbuster album. It registered a massive start of 34.1 crores, and since word-of-mouth was decent, it displayed strong legs at the Indian box office. It ended its domestic run on a high note at 339.16 crore net.

Tiger Zinda Hai was made at an estimated budget of 150 crores. Against this cost, it amassed 339.16 crores, thus making an ROI (return on investment) of 189.16 crores. Calculated further, it equals 126% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 150 crores

India net collection – 339.16 crores

ROI – 189.16 crores

ROI% – 126%

Verdict – Hit

Salman’s struggle post-Tiger Zinda Hai

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan had been a part of half a dozen theatrical releases, but none of them enjoyed 100% returns. Race 3 was an average affair, while Bharat secured a plus verdict. Dabangg 3 secured an average verdict. His last three releases (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3, and Sikandar) ended up being losing affairs in India.

