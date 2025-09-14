Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, started its journey on a decent note and packed a healthy sum during the opening week. However, it couldn’t maintain the momentum in the second week and saw a bigger fall than expected. The way it started its ride at the Indian box office, the film was in a comfortable position to emerge a commercial winner, but now, it is heading towards a losing verdict. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 16!

How much did Param Sundari earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Bollywood rom-com received mixed to decent responses from critics, and it saw average word-of-mouth among the audience. It drew the initial crowd due to a decent music album and a trailer. But since word-of-mouth wasn’t entirely on a favorable side, it couldn’t do much after the first few days. In the first week, it did business of 41.67 crores. During the second week, it saw a big dip and earned 10.65 crores. In the first two days of the third week, it added just 85 lakh.

Overall, Param Sundari has earned an estimated 53.17 crore net at the Indian box office in 16 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 62.74 crores. The number looks good for a moderately budgeted rom-com, but this one involves slightly higher costs.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 41.67 crores

Week 2 – 10.65 crores

Day 15 – 30 lakh

Day 16 – 55 lakh

Total – 53.17 crores

Sidharth Malhotra’s poor run continues

Param Sundari was reportedly made on a budget of 60 crores. Against this, it has earned 53.17 crores, thus facing a deficit of 6.83 crores. The film will mint some moolah from the current position but wrap up much below the 60 crore mark. So, it is set to end its run with a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

For Sidharth Malhotra, it’s another failure, and his search for a successful film continues even after 8 years. For those who don’t know, his last clean success was Kapoor & Sons, which was released in 2016. So, he desperately needs one clean box office success.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

