Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has ended its run at the Indian box office. Released amid sky-high expectations, the magnum opus fetched shockingly low numbers. Considering the production cost and potential, the 500 crore net mark looked achievable before the release, but it couldn’t even touch the 250 crore mark. Speaking about domestic footfalls, the film has achieved an undesirable feat in the Spy Universe. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The makers had a gold mine but failed to make the most of it. The collaboration of Hrithik and NTR was enough to draw a huge crowd, at least in the opening weekend, but due to underwhelming promotional assets, the film failed to reach the level of hype it could have enjoyed. Also, the marketing wasn’t good enough. Further, mixed word-of-mouth and negative perception on social media made things worse.

War 2 records the lowest footfalls in the Spy Universe

After a decent start, War 2 started losing its steam significantly, and eventually, it concluded its run after spending four weeks in theatres. At the Indian box office, it earned an underwhelming sum of 244.29 crore net. Even in terms of footfalls, it turned out to be a major disappointment.

As per Sacnilk, War 2 concluded the domestic run by registering an estimated 1.2 crore footfalls, which is the total number of tickets sold. With this, it has registered the lowest footfalls for a Spy Universe movie. Talking about its predecessor, War enjoyed 2.1 crore footfalls during its run. If a comparison is made, the sequel saw 42.85% less footfalls than War.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is at the top!

As mentioned above, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer recorded the lowest footfalls in the Spy Universe. The list is topped by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which enjoyed 3.49 crore footfalls at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the footfalls of Spy Universe movies (highest to lowest):

Pathaan – 3.49 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 3.09 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 2.47 crores War – 2.1 crores Tiger 3 – 1.6 crores War 2 – 1.2 crores

