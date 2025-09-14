The anime fever has gripped the fans nationwide as they continue to come out in big numbers for the latest biggie. Backed by superb pre-sales, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle registered a mind-blowing opening day collection at the Indian box office. Since it has been riding high on fan frenzy, the film was expected to be extremely front-loaded, but it has managed to mint impressive numbers on day 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

With strong buzz on the ground, the Japanese animated fantasy action thriller marked its grand arrival in India. It emerged as the highest-grossing anime film on its first day. Also, among all animated films released in the country, it pulled off the biggest start ever. Speaking about reactions among neutrals, they’re mostly mixed, while fans have given a thumbs-up so far.

How much did Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Given the front-loaded nature, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was expected to drop on day 2, but instead, it displayed an upward graph. As per Sacnilk, it has earned an estimated 13.92 crores on Saturday, a limited jump of 7.07% from day 1’s 13 crores. Overall, the film has earned 26.92 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 13 crores

Day 2 – 13.92 crores

Total – 26.92 crores

Touches its first important milestone

With solid numbers coming in on the first two days, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has become the first anime film to hit the 25 crore milestone in India. This is a big feat, and in the next few days, it will also touch the 50 crore net mark.

It is expected to conclude its 3-day opening weekend at 38-40 crore net. So, the milestone of the 50 crore mark is likely to be crossed before the end of the opening week unless the film drops dramatically during weekdays.

More about the film

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Akifumi Fujio, Masanori Miyake, Yūma Takahashi under the banner of Ufotable. In India, it has been distributed by Sony Pictures.

