Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead roles, had another strong day at the Indian box office. After a solid start, it not only maintained the pace on Saturday but also displayed an upward trend. Talking about the Hindi-dubbed version, the film saw an impressive audience turnout compared to the first day, as a jump of over 70% was registered on day 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

Released on Friday (September 12), the Tollywood fantasy action-adventure film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the audience, reactions have been favorable so far. On social media, the film is grabbing all the attention due to positive word-of-mouth, which helped it attract footfalls on the first Saturday.

How much did Mirai (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

As per the official update coming in, Mirai (Hindi) earned 3.1 crores on day 2, displaying a solid jump of 77.14% from day 1’s 1.75 crores. Overall, the film has earned 4.85 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total is 5.72 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.75 crores

Day 2 – 3.1 crores

Total – 4.85 crores

Will it overtake HanuMan’s opening weekend?

Teja Sajja’s first pan-India film, HanuMan, was a massive success in the Hindi version. Backed by highly favorable word-of-mouth, it scored 12.26 crore net during the 3-day opening weekend. Already, Mirai (Hindi) has earned 4.85 crores, and it needs 7.42 crores more to beat HanuMan.

On day 3, the latest Tollywood release will witness a healthy growth, but it might not be able to earn 7.42 crores. So, the opening weekend of HanuMan (Hindi) is likely to stay unbeaten. Nonetheless, in the long run, the film is expected to emerge as a solid success at the Indian box office.

In the absence of any major Hindi releases, Mirai will have a clean run on weekdays, thus ending the opening week with pleasant numbers. However, Friday (September 19) onwards, it will face stiff competition from Jolly LLB 3.

