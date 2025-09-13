Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his fourth outing in 2025. After Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5, he will be seen entertaining us in Jolly LLB 3. The sequel factor is expected to benefit the black comedy legal drama. But where could it land among his top 10 post-COVID openers? Scroll below for a detailed day 1 box office analysis!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 1 Projections

The pre-release buzz is favorable! After the trailer, Subhash Kapoor’s directorial also saw a favorable improvement in BookMyShow interests. Going by the current trends, Jolly LLB 3 could open in the 15 crore range. There will be barely any competition at the Indian box office since Baaghi 4 would also have saturated its run.

Advance booking has commenced in limited arenas. Based on the response in the next 24-48 hours, the picture will be clear on whether the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer will open below or above 15 crores.

Jolly LLB 3 vs Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID openers

It looks like Jolly LLB 3 could land at the 6th spot among Akshay Kumar’s top 10 opening days in the post-pandemic era. Surpassing Bachchan Pandey (13.25 crores) is confirmed. However, if the pre-release hype favorably grows ahead of the big release, it could very well beat Ram Setu and Sky Force.

Overall, Akshay Kumar has the opportunity to enter his top 5 opening days at the post-COVID box office. He could also clock the second best-opening of 2025 if the black comedy legal drama axes Sky Force (15.30 crores).

Check out the top 10 post-COVID openers of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office:

Sooryavanshi: 26.29 crores Housefull 5: 24.35 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 16.07 crores Sky Force: 15.30 crores Ram Setu: 15.25 crores Bachchhan Paandey: 13.25 crores Samrat Prithviraj: 10.7 crores OMG 2: 10.26 crores Raksha Bandhan: 8.20 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 7.84 crores

More about Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar is joined by Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi for the threequel. The supporting cast will also witness Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor reprising their characters from the previous installments.

It is slated to release in theatres worldwide on September 19, 2025.

