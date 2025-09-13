Bollywood action thriller Baaghi 4 has begun its second-week journey at the box office. Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt starrer has a freeway until the arrival of Jolly LLB 3. It has achieved yet another milestone! Scroll below for the day 8 collection.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 8

The official figures are out, and Baaghi 4 has accumulated 2 crore on day 8. The regular working on Friday led to a fall in earnings, along with the intense competition from the new release Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

The overall collection now stands at 55.74 crore net, approximately 65.77 crores in gross earnings. Against a budget of 80 crores, Baaghi 4 has recovered 69.7% of the estimated cost. It has exactly a week to revive the investments, after which there will be a huge box office battle against Jolly LLB 3.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1 – 53.74 crores

Day 8 – 2 crores

Total – 55.74 crores

Baaghi 4 beats Heropanti!

A Harsha’s directorial has managed to surpass Heropanti’s lifetime in India and emerge as Tiger Shroff’s 7th highest-grossing film of all time. The next target is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (66 crores). Hopefully with some good growth during the second weekend, it will get closer to the feat.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

War: 319 crores Baaghi 2: 165 crores Baaghi 3: 97.32 crores Baaghi: 76 crores Student Of The Year 2: 70.66 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Baaghi 4: 55.74 crores Heropanti: 55 crores A Flying Jatt: 38.61 crores Munna Michael: 33.12 crores

Baaghi 4 Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 55.74 crores

India gross: 65.77 crores

Budget recovery: 69.7%

