It was earlier reported that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar had accused the movie’s producer, Vashu Bhagnani, of non-payment of dues. Now, the latter has hit back at the director and accused him of allegedly siphoning funds while shooting the film. Vashu Bhagnani and his son, Jackky Bhagnani, have also filed a police complaint against Zafar.

About The Case

Regarding the case, according to a news report in the Hindustan Times, Vashu Bhagnani has accused Ali Abbas Zafar of siphoning the subsidy funds from Abu Dhabi authorities while shooting the movie. The police complaint has accused Ali, along with Ekesh Ranadive, Himanshu Mehra, and others, of offenses like cheating, fraud, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of funds, harassment, and money laundering. The allegations reportedly come from the accused’s involvement in the movie production.

Accusations Against Ali Abbas Zafar

Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani have accused Ali Abbas Zafar of allegedly mismanaging the production of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which led to tremendous losses for the movie. These included siphoning funds through a company in Abu Dhabi, creating false invoices, expanding the budget, and getting kickbacks. The director was further accused by Bhagnani of failing to provide proper financial records, mishandling contracts, and demanding unapproved payments.

The producer also stated that they went ahead and filed a police complaint because there was also a fear of extortion, defamation, and coercion from Zafar. Talking about the earlier reports, Ali had accused the producer of not paying him a whopping 7.30 crore amount which was supposed to be his fee for directing the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer movie. After the movie miserably tanked at the box office, many other crew members accused Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment of not clearing their dues. FWICE President BN Tiwari claimed that Bhagnani owes over 65 lakhs to crew members of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, and Ganapath. All of these movies were major box office flops.

