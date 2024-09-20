Jawan became a blockbuster hit and shattered several box office records. However, did you know that Nayanthara could have made her Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan in a film that was released 10 years ago? Yes, you read that right.

Nayanthara was initially offered to make a special appearance in Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Rohit Shetty approached the actress to feature in the hit song One Two Three Four. However, she had to decline the offer due to personal reasons. Later, Priyamani was roped in for the song.

Some reports suggest that Nayanthara’s breakup with Prabhudeva was the reason she declined the role. The song was choreographed by Prabhudeva’s brother Raju, giving her even more reasons to turn down the offer.

However, 10 years later, she made her Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which featured Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. The film also featured Priyamani in a prominent role alongside Sanya Malhotra.

Talking about her working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara told Hello magazine that she had a great time. She said, “Apart from being the huge star that he is, I really admire the fact that he respects women a lot… I was pretty sure that Jawan would create a huge impact. After working so many years in the industry you know when a film is going to work and vice versa.”

On the work front, Nayanthara will soon be seen in a romantic movie starring Kavin. The actress will also feature in films including Dear Students, Test, and Mannangatti Since 1960. It is also speculated that Nayanathara might join Yash starrer Toxic. However, neither Nayanthara nor the makers of Toxic have confirmed the news yet.

