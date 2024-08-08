Among her memorable works is the film Ghajini where she was paired with Suriya. While the audience appreciated the film, Nayanthara has expressed regret over her involvement in it.

In a 2015 interview Nayanthara revealed that she considered her role in Ghajini the worst decision of her career. She explained “Looking back, I must confess that playing the role in Ghajini was the worst decision of my life. My role did not turn out the way it was described to me and I was poorly photographed. However I see it as a learning experience.”

AR Murugadoss, director of Ghajini responded to Nayanthara’s comments by saying, “I cannot alter a role based on personal preferences. Sometimes actors we don’t favor get good roles and those we like may get smaller parts.”

Ghajini, directed by AR Murugadoss and released in 2005 was a commercial hit. Audiences enjoyed the chemistry between Suriya and Nayanthara. The action thriller follows Sanjay Ramaswamy (Suriya) who suffers from short term memory loss due to a head injury while trying to save his girl friend Kalpana (Asin) from a gangster. The film’s success led to a Hindi remake starring Aamir Khan.

Looking ahead, Nayanthara has an exciting lineup of projects. One of her upcoming films is The Test where she will share the screen with R. Madhavan and Siddharth. Directed by S. Sashikanth, the film is expected to release this year although no official date has been announced.

Additionally Nayanthara will appear in Mannangatti Since 1960 alongside Yogi Babu. She is also set to feature in the Malayalam film Dear Students starring Nivin Pauly and directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip. The release date for this project is yet to be disclosed.

Despite her mixed feelings about past roles, Nayanthara continues to be a powerhouse in the film industry with fans eagerly anticipating her future projects.

