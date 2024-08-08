In a recent interview, the Thallumala star discussed his ADHD diagnosis, sharing how he views it as a core strength rather than a limitation.

In a candid conversation with Manorama Online, the 40-year-old actor detailed his experience with ADHD. Shine Tom explained that one of the main symptoms of ADHD is the constant need for attention. “I have ADHD. I’m an ADHD kid. It’s a diagnosed condition. People with ADHD often seek to catch others’ attention” he said.

Shine humorously remarked that every actor, to some extent, might have ADHD since they thrive on public attention. They dress well and stay in the limelight which aligns with the attention-seeking nature of ADHD.

Delving deeper into his condition Shine Tom noted that ADHD varies in intensity among individuals. For some the need for attention is more pronounced. This trait according to Shine Tom often influences actors’ performances as they tend to exceed the character’s demands on screen to capture the audience’s attention. “They’ll perform according to the character seeking more attention from the audience,” he shared.

Interestingly, Shine Tom Chacko is not the only actor to discuss ADHD publicly. Before him actor Fahad Fasil revealed his ADHD diagnosis at the age of 41.

Towards the end of his interview Shine Tom stated that he does not see ADHD as a problematic disorder. Instead he views it as a beneficial trait that has positively impacted his life and career. “Only outsiders view this as a disorder. For me ADHD is my best quality. Some people say ‘a stain is good,’ right? It might not apply to everyone but for me, ADHD has been very beneficial” he concluded.

On the professional front, Shine Tom Chacko was last seen in the film Little Hearts. He is set to appear in several upcoming films, including Adios Amigo, Bazooka and Devara: Part 1.

