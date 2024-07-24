Toxic is an action-packed movie featuring a stellar cast including Nayanthara and Kiara Advani who will play significant roles alongside Yash.

Sources indicate that Nayanthara will portray Yash’s sister while Kiara Advani will be his love interest. Additionally Huma Qureshi is set to play the main antagonist. The film will also include Tara Sutaria and Shruti Haasan in undisclosed roles.

Toxic is expected to be a story centered around a cartel based in Goa. The film’s official announcement was made earlier this year on Yash’s birthday. Initially there were reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan was set to play the lead role, likely as Yash’s elder sister. However she opted out and Nayanthara was brought in to replace her.

Kiara Advani’s involvement in the film adds more excitement and the addition of Tara Sutaria and Shruti Haasan further enhances the ensemble cast. Notably Shruti Haasan also lent her voice to the theme track of the film’s announcement video.

Recently Yash was spotted flaunting a new look for the movie that quickly went viral. He sports a short crop hairstyle, a significant transformation from his iconic long hair. Stylist Alex Vijaykanth confirmed this new look, describing it as a “custom pompadour” for the Rocking star. He mentioned that this edgier intense style was designed specifically for Toxic.

The film which carries the intriguing tagline A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups is slated for release on April 10 next year. Fans are eagerly awaiting Yash’s return and the film’s release which promises to deliver an exciting and action-packed experience.

