One of Gautham Menon’s most cherished films is Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu starring Natural Star Nani and Samantha. This film holds a special place in many hearts.

Originally produced by C. Kalyan under the Teja Cinema banner and presented by Photon Kathaas, Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu made a significant impact on its young audience when it was first released. Now, 12 years later the film is set to make a comeback on August 2nd under the Lakshmi Narasimha Movies banner, thanks to the efforts of Supriya and Srinivas.

The film is celebrated for its classic love story, emotional moments and beautiful music. Ilayaraja’s musical score gives the film a timeless feel enhancing its emotional depth.

With the re-release date approaching, excitement is growing among fans who are eager to experience the magic of Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu on the big screen once more. This trend of re-releasing films in Tollywood offers a special chance to enjoy the movie’s enchanting narrative and standout performances in theaters again.

More About Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu

The film was also shot in Tamil as Neethaane En Ponvasantham, with Jiiva replacing Nani in the Tamil version. Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu received five Nandi Awards highlighting its impact and success.

Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu Story

The plot centers on the relationship between Varun and Nithya which experiences numerous ups and downs from childhood through adulthood. Their journey involves multiple separations reflecting the complex nature of love and relationships.

Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu Box-office Performance

Though the film received mixed reviews, critics praised Gautham Menon’s story, screenplay and dialogues. The performances of Nani and Samantha were well-received, and Ilayaraja’s music and background score were particularly appreciated.

Although the film faced challenges at the box office and struggled with its collections it has remained in the hearts of many as a classic. Its emotional depth and timeless love story have made it a cherished film proving that true classics endure beyond commercial success.

