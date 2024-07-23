Suriya’s birthday gift to fans arrived early this year, and it’s hotter than ever! Green Studio unleashed the fiery first song, Fire, from the upcoming mega-project Kanguva, setting the internet ablaze with anticipation.

Fire isn’t just a song; it’s a window into Suriya‘s character. Described by the makers as a “lion’s roar and firestorm,” the music explodes with power, mirroring Suriya’s fierce persona in the film. The electrifying beats and scorching visuals are a perfect embodiment of his wild spirit, promising an epic adventure within ‘Kanguva‘.

Singer B Praak sang the Hindi version of the song. The ‘Saari Duniya Jala Denge’ singer recently shared his thoughts on working with DSP. “It’s always amazing working with DSP sir! Thank you for giving me the opportunity to work with you again. The song is super – I never thought I’d sing something like this! People will hear a whole new vibe in my voice, all thanks to you. What a composition, what music, and what a humble man you are, sir,” wrote B Praak on social media.

Fans are already singing praises! Social media is flooded with reactions like “Suriya unleashed his new Badass Avatar after Rolex #Kanguva” and “This is fire on a whole new level!” Comparisons are even being drawn, with one fan playfully stating, “Pushpa vibes anyone? The tune resembles ‘Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda‘. But anyway, it’s Suriya, so the vibe is bound to be different!”

The music ignites a fire of its own. “Another masterpiece from B Praak sir,” fans cheer. “Excellent work! The rhythm and feel are incredible – a Bollywood vibe unlike any other!” The addictive tune has everyone hooked – “I can’t stop listening!”

But ‘Fire’ isn’t the only thing setting the world on fire. ‘Kanguva’ itself is shaping up to be a cinematic inferno. Produced by Studio Green, it’s one of the year’s most ambitious projects, boasting a budget exceeding a whopping 350 crores – surpassing giants like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Singham.’ Filmed across seven countries and various regions of India, the movie promises a captivating glimpse into a prehistoric era.

To further amplify the grandeur, ‘Kanguva’ has joined forces with Hollywood’s finest action and cinematography experts. Expect nothing short of breathtaking visuals, unlike anything ever seen in Indian cinema before!

One of the most talked-about aspects is the massive war sequence, involving over 10,000 extras. This level of detail and scale speaks volumes about the film’s dedication to creating a truly epic spectacle.

Studio Green has partnered with leading distribution houses to ensure ‘Kanguva’ ignites audiences globally. Scheduled to release on October 10, 2024, the film promises to be a landmark event.

